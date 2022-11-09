Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 348 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.76. 20,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,873. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day moving average of $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 64.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.90.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

