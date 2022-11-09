Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 215 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.62. 4,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,201. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.22.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.78.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

