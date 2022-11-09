Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 5,344 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 613.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 47.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,216,000 after acquiring an additional 900,170 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Insider Activity at Xylem

Xylem Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

