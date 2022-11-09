Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,704. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.77 and its 200-day moving average is $227.56.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.43.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

