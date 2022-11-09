Metis Global Partners LLC Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,257 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $279,319,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $122,544,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,677,000 after buying an additional 8,663,795 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $67,239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,813,000 after buying an additional 2,166,479 shares during the period.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.00) to €11.50 ($11.50) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.00) to €10.50 ($10.50) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €14.00 ($14.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Shares of NYSE DB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,454. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.72. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

(Get Rating)

DB Group Services (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.