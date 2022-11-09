Metis Global Partners LLC Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,257 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $279,319,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $122,544,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,677,000 after buying an additional 8,663,795 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $67,239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,813,000 after buying an additional 2,166,479 shares during the period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.00) to €11.50 ($11.50) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.00) to €10.50 ($10.50) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €14.00 ($14.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.
