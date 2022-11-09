Metis Global Partners LLC Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.14, for a total transaction of $8,373,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 268,082 shares in the company, valued at $195,201,227.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.14, for a total transaction of $8,373,610.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 268,082 shares in the company, valued at $195,201,227.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,118 shares of company stock worth $19,308,379 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $5.77 on Wednesday, hitting $839.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,347. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $845.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $738.04 and its 200 day moving average is $685.57. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.