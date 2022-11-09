Metis Global Partners LLC Has $723,000 Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,033 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 243.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,731,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,140,000 after buying an additional 2,644,446 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $35,692,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,169,000 after acquiring an additional 906,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,099,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,018,000 after acquiring an additional 736,822 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Shares of NYSE PBA remained flat at $34.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,098. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

