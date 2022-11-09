Metis Global Partners LLC Has $658,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Welltower by 236.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,309 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,634,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $46,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.83. The company had a trading volume of 29,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

