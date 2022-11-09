Metis Global Partners LLC Has $608,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.93. 9,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.53 and a 200-day moving average of $197.18. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

