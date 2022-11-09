Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 413.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 111,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 317,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 268,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $50.18. 22,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

