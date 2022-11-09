Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 8,547 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 118,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.0 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

