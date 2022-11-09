MetaMUI 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $225,026.00 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001092 BTC on exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $95.64 million and $225,026.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

