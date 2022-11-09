Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.49.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Insider Activity

META stock traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.80. 2,049,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,571,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $275.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,379,763 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

