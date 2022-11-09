Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.0% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,379,763 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $175.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.49.

NASDAQ:META traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,571,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.17. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $353.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.