Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Williams Trading raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

Under Armour Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour



Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

