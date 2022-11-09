Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 825 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 32.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SJM opened at $149.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $152.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.03.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

