Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $327,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.52. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $66.55.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.