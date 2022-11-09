Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $317,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $444.86 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

