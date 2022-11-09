Merit Financial Group LLC Has $455,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 211,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $264,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

