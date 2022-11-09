Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth about $95,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth about $112,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

