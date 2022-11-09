Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

