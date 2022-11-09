Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,137 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 216,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 412,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 4.0 %

FSK opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

