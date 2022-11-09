MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Cut to $16.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

MeridianLink Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MeridianLink will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 81.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the first quarter worth $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the first quarter worth $49,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.