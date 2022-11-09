Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29. 5,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 42,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.
Mercari Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92.
Mercari Company Profile
Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. Mercari, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.
