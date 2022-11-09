MELD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $106,017.00 (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. MELD has a total market capitalization of $68.60 million and approximately $106,017.00 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MELD has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MELD token can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00539676 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,772.06 or 0.28133244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,401,850,027 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02267337 USD and is up 11.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $135,306.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

