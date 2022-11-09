Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Trading Up 2.2%

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.90. 30,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 264,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
Mega Matrix Trading Up 2.2 %
About Mega Matrix
Mega Matrix Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. It also provides aircraft advisory and management services. The company was formerly known as AeroCentury Corp. and changed its name to Mega Matrix Corp. in March 2022. Mega Matrix Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
