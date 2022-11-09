Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $163.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.91.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.14.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

