Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 33,257.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 53.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCO opened at $267.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.97. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $403.73.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $281.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

