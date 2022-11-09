Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,399,000 after buying an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in MSCI by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,346,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in MSCI by 134.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after buying an additional 761,126 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in MSCI by 26.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 5.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 866,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,160,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.11.

MSCI Stock Up 1.2 %

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI stock opened at $467.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $440.75 and its 200 day moving average is $438.44. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

