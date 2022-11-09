Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $706,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 120.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

The business also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

