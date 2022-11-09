Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,759 shares of company stock valued at $599,501 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.2 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

IRM stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

