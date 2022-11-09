Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000.

MDY opened at $443.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $428.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.66. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $533.29.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

