Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $530,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

