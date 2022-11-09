Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

CTRA opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

