MDA (TSE:MDA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.25

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.29, with a volume of 49575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of MDA from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

MDA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$741.83 million and a P/E ratio of 156.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.46.

About MDA

MDA ( TSE:MDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$559.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$587.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MDA Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

Further Reading

