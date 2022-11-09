mCloud Technologies (MCLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th.

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. mCloud Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 580.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCLD opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. mCloud Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies Corp ( NASDAQ:MCLD Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of mCloud Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of mCloud Technologies from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

