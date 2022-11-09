McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.8% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.57. 76,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,214. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.45. The company has a market capitalization of $205.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $279.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

