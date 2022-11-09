McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Raised by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,204 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.91. 102,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,214. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $279.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.45. The stock has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

