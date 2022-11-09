McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.0 %

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.16. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.