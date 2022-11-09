Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 5,847 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mattern Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.69. 45,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.93. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.29. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.89%.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

