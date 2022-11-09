Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mattern Capital Management LLC decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.6 %

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.87. 48,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,601. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.99. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.90.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

