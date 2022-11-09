Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,008 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after buying an additional 1,043,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Clorox by 224.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after acquiring an additional 790,505 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Clorox by 171.4% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 442,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.78. The company had a trading volume of 41,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.68 and a 200-day moving average of $141.83. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

