Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,496 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 51,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $3,173,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $281.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,201. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.22.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

