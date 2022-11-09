Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,424 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in V.F. by 27.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,270,000 after acquiring an additional 793,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE VFC traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 149,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,066,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36.

V.F. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

