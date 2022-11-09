Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.16. The stock had a trading volume of 20,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,658. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

