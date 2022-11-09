Mattern Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Linde by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,346 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,725 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 837,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,553,000 after purchasing an additional 634,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.11.

LIN traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $315.18. 21,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,239. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.63 and its 200 day moving average is $295.22.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

