Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 406,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAC. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.33. 1,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,004. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.54%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.