MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 177,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MKTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
MarketWise Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 81,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $207,261.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,282,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,829.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 612.1% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 346,399 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
