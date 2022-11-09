MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 177,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

MarketWise Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $128.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $135.50 million. MarketWise had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 81,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $207,261.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,282,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,829.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 612.1% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 346,399 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Stories

