Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MFI stock traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.88. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$18.85 and a one year high of C$32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 550.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

