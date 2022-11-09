MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

MannKind Stock Performance

MNKD traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,521,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,346. The stock has a market cap of $962.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.68. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $25,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 726,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,548.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in MannKind by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,704,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,782,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,039,000 after acquiring an additional 136,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in MannKind by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,828,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 57,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MannKind by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 576,320 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

