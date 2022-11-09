MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.
MannKind Stock Performance
MNKD traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,521,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,346. The stock has a market cap of $962.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.68. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind
In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $25,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 726,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,548.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About MannKind
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.
